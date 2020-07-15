Infosys beats street estimates with healthy revenue, margin growth in Q1

IT services major on Wednesday beat street estimates with its Q1 FY21 performance on the back of a steady performance in most of its business verticals and geographies, and healthy order flow.

The Bengaluru-headquartered firm, which had suspended giving revenue growth guidance in the beginning of the financial year citing Covid-19 related business uncertainties, resumed the practice, becoming the first company in the sector to do so. The company projected its Q2FY21 revenues to grow between 0-2 per cent rise, signaling its control over business visibility in the short term. It also maintained its last fiscal’s operating margin guidance of 21-23 per cent for the current financial year.

Infosys’ larger peers Tata Consultancy Services, and Wipro had not given any estimates for this fiscal.

For the quarter ended June, posted a profit before tax (PBT) of Rs 5,792 crore, a rise of 12 per cent of year-on-year basis. In sequential term, it rose by 5.4 per cent. The net profit of the company rose 11.5 per cent at Rs 4,233 crore over the same period of previous fiscal. However, it dipped by 2 per cent as compared to previous quarter.

Revenues of the firm were at Rs 23,665 crore, which grew 8.5 per cent YoY, and 1.7 per cent in QoQ terms. Dollar revenues of the firm were at $3.12 billion, up 1.5 per cent in constant currency terms, YoY. In sequential terms, dollar revenues declined by two per cent.

As compared to its peers TCS and Wipro, Infosys’ revenue growth remained higher. TCS saw a 6.3 per cent dip in its revenue while Wipro witnessed a decline of 4.4 per cent on YoY basis.

Even though announced its financial results post the market hour in India, the company's ADR price went up 13 per cent at $11.96 at the NYSE, during early trade.

In Q1 of FY21, Infosys won $1.7 billion worth large deals, and said the deal pipeline remained robust with uptick seen in key BFSI (banking, financial services insurance) and hi-tech verticals. Its digital revenues at $1.38 billion, constituted 44.5 per cent of its total revenues, growing 5.5 per cent in constant currency term.

“We see a nice demand for our new area of services that we presented such as (offerings) in cloud, automation, workplace transformation, cyber security among others. Our deal wins in Q1 were robust and we see good activity in coming quarters,” said Salil Parekh, CEO & MD at Infosys. “Our confidence and visibility for the rest of the year is improving driven by our Q1 performance and large deal wins,” he added.

Infosys also posted some smart gains in the operating margin front, which stood at 22.7 per cent. This was 220 basis points higher over the same period of previous fiscal and 160 basis points higher over the previous quarter.

“Operating margin expanded driven by pre-emptive deployment of our strategic cost levers along with tactical opportunities triggered by the Covid situation,” said Nilanjan Roy, CFO at Infosys. There was no significant pricing pressure on the existing projects, he added.

Among the verticals, financial services grew by 2.1 per cent YoY, while hi-tech saw the highest growth of more than 13 per cent during the period. Retail witnessed the maximum dip of 7.4 per cent.

“After initial softness in BFSI, it picked up towards the later part of the quarter. We expect the momentum to continue in the US and most of the European nations. In manufacturing and retail, it can’t go down further and are likely to improve in coming quarters,” said UB Pravin Rao, COO at infosys.

The IT major had a total headcount of 239,233, a fall of 3,130 staffers as compared to the previous quarter. However, the company saw drastic drop in its attrition during this period which came down to 11.7 per cent from 20.7 per cent in the previous quarter.

“We will henceforth report attrition in the IT services segment only, as most of our peers do,” added Rao. The company also said that all the 20,000 freshers to whom offers were issued during the campus season last year, would be onboarded towards the end of this year.

“Infosys reported a healthy set of Q1FY21 numbers both on revenue and margin front. Further, the company’s Q1FY21 performance was better than TCS Q1FY21 numbers,” ICICI Securities said in a note.

