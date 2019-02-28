Infosys fines Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw for breach of insider trading norms

The country’s second-largest information technology (IT) services company, Infosys, has imposed a penalty of ~9.5 lakh on its lead independent director, Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw, for inadvertently selling 1,600 shares of the company during open trading window period without prior permission to execute such a trade.

In a filing to the exchanges, the said even though the trade was carried out by the portfolio manager without the knowledge of Mazumdar-Shaw, there was violation of the company’s Insider Trading Policy and the SEBI (Prohibition of Insider Trading) Regulations, 2015.

“The trade was carried out by the portfolio manager without the knowledge of In this case, she had given no instruction to conduct the trade and she also had no knowledge of the trade having occurred. The portfolio manager unilaterally took the decision to conduct the trade,” the company said in a filing.

According to the company, the matter was brought to the notice of Infosys’ compliance officer on February 13, following which it was examined by its audit committee with submission from

ALSO READ: Infosys settles case with Sebi, pays Rs 34 lakh towards settlement

The audit committee came to the conclusion that the trade was an inadvertent one without any intention to violate the insider trading norms. However, the committee penalised its lead independent director for breach of regulations. The penalty collected from will be donated to a charitable organisation of her choice.

According to corporate governance experts, key management personnel and directors have to take prior permission from the company before executing any trade in its shares during market hours.

“Directors have to submit a trading plan to the company and take prior permission before executing such trade. In this case, the move is to self-censure and give a message that the company is in compliance with all regulations,” said Shriram Subramanian, founder of corporate governance advisory firm InGovern.

In January 2017, former board member Ravi Venkatesan had inadvertently bought 50 shares of the company during the trading closure window violating its insider trading policy. Also, way back in 2013, the Bengaluru-headquartered firm had penalised Srinath Batni, then member of its board, ~5 lakh, for his failure to timely notify the company about the sale of 10,000 equity shares of the company.

Apart from Infosys, chairman of mid-tier Mindtree, Krishnakumar Natarajan had informed the company in 2017 that he inadvertently violated insider trading norms of the company as his portfolio manager bought 240 shares of Mindtree without informing him.