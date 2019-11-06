Infosys inks 6-yr deal with Mortgage Movement to lead its digital services

-
Global software major Infosys inked a six-year digital transformation deal with US-based mortgage bank Movement Mortgage, the company said on Wednesday.
"Infosys will support Movement Mortgage's 650 locations in 47 states to ensure the smooth transition of business models in the company's transformation projects, said the city-based IT behemoth in a regulatory filing on the BSE.
Providing IT as a service, Infosys will enable the fintech company to propel its growth and expansion goals with end-to-end support, as Movement Mortgage navigates its digital transformation journey.
Helping Movement Mortgage raise business volume and developing industry specific solutions are Infosys' key deliverables in the deal, said the Bengaluru-headquartered IT behemoth.
"Providing loan officers, real estate agents and our borrowers with technology and a digital infrastructure that delivers an innovative, user-friendly experience on every platform and in every channel," said Casey Crawford, CEO, Movement Mortgage, about the deal in the Infosys statement.
Movement Mortgage has funded $55-billion worth residential mortgages since 2008, holding licenses to operate in 49 US states.
The $11-billion worth Infosys did not disclose the value of the deal.
