Infosys launches Equinox platform to boost clients' e-commerce sales

IT services major on Thursday formally launched its 'Equinox' suite of solutions to help enterprises transform their online and in-store functions and deliver personalised omnichannel commerce experiences for B2B and B2C buyers.

Speaking to PTI, Executive Vice President and Global Head Consumer (Retail and Logistics) Karmesh Vaswani said Equinox is a suite of digital commerce and digital marketing capabilities that can help any company rapidly transform its online and in-store experiences for a digitally native world.

"Equinox has seen a great response in the Foundation phase over the last two years, and is already being used by several global enterprises, helping drive over USD 15 billion in annual e-commerce gross merchandise value, Vaswani said.

He added that Equinox's target industries include retail, CPG, telecom, automotive, manufacturing and media streaming.

The retail segment contributes to 15 per cent of the overall Infosys revenues today. Digital Technology related services and solutions contributed 48.5 per cent of the Bengaluru-based company's topline. Vaswani said the company has been investing in the core capabilities of Infosys Equinox for over five years.

"We saw this white-space early, and also observed that none of the other ISVs in this industry were addressing it. We have tested our offering in the market, and have successfully addressed this capability gap for several of our customers in Retail, CPG, Manufacturing, Automotive, Telecom and Media Streaming," he added.

Equinox has evolved from the Skava Commerce platform that Infosys had acquired in 2015.

"Since the acquisition, Infosys has continued to invest in Skava to build out its industry leading commerce capabilities. From the launch of version 7.0 of the platform in late 2016, to Skava Commerce 8.0 in 2018, and the current version 8.11, new capabilities have continuously been added to the platform," Vaswani said.

He added that in the last two years, the microservices for subscriptions, loyalty, ratings and reviews, order management, CSR capabilities etc have been significantly upgraded with each release.

Vaswani explained that while most enterprises have digital commerce platforms in place now, they are at risk of getting disrupted by smaller that are more nimble and digitally native.

"Larger enterprises also need a similar agility to respond to the market, but the platforms they use also have to take into account all their unique complex enterprise systems and processes. And that is where Infosys Equinox comes in providing all the future-ready capabilities with the right balance of agility and adaptability," he said.

Vaswani said having proven the value, Infosys believes this is the right time to take this offering to market so that it can help enterprises across the globe in modernising and upgrading their digital commerce and digital marketing capabilities rapidly.

Infosys Equinox helps businesses transform their digital commerce across marketing, merchandising, e-commerce, store operations, supply chain and customer service through its four offerings.

The launch version of Infosys Equinox includes all the capabilities of Skava Commerce, while bringing in multiple additional features like new channels of engagement (including chatbots, voice assistants etc) and launching new business models (Marketplaces, direct to consumer, SuperApps etc).

Vaswani said Infosys Equinox supports both B2C and B2B requirements for commerce.

"This is enabling our customers (across segments) to leverage the platform for a variety of use cases. A telecom major in the US is using Infosys Equinox to power their B2B and B2B2C businesses, while an automotive major is using Equinox microservices to drive sales of its limited edition car releases," he added.

With the rapid shifts in consumer behaviour and eCommerce industry dynamics, especially accentuated post pandemic, enterprises need a commerce platform that achieves the perfect balance between agility and adaptability - and Infosys Equinox provides that, he said.

"We have been on a very aggressive investment path for the last five years in developing, launching and implementing this platform for some of the largest enterprises in the world. The Infosys Equinox team is led by Amit Kalley...he is supported by some of the best talent in the industry," he added.

