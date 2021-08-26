Infosys Public Services bags contract from Manitoba Public Insurance

-
ALSO READ
How to raise Covid-19 vaccine uptake and cut vaccine hesitancy among young
Infosys hits record high on robust revenue guidance; zooms 103% in one year
Infosys Q1 PAT jumps 23% YoY to Rs 5,195 cr; ups FY22 guidance
Infosys Q4 PAT rises 17% YoY to Rs 5,076 cr; announces Rs 9,200 cr buyback
Bill to amend general insurance law introduced in Lok Sabha
-
Infosys Public Services Inc (IPS), a subsidiary of Infosys, on Thursday said it has been awarded a contract by Manitoba Public Insurance (MPI) to digitise driver licensing, vehicle registration, and International Registration Plan (IRP) services for over 900,000 Manitobans.
Infosys has partnered with Celtic Systems a leading DMV solutions provider to implement the Infosys Celtic Vehicle and Licensing Solution, built on Celtic's portfolio of products for Manitoba, a statement said.
Infosys Celtic Vehicle and Licensing Solution consist of interoperable modules that digitise both the core and ancillary functions including driver licensing, vehicle registration, billing, analytics, and reporting for motor vehicle agencies.
Infosys Celtic Vehicle and Licensing Solution provides a modern, customer-centric platform with the native flexibility to meet new business and technical requirements, and deploy them quickly with minimal disruption to the business. This future-ready platform is built on Microsoft and other leading technologies with a highly scalable architecture that is easy to implement and use, a statement said.
Over the last few years, Celtic and Infosys Public Services have helped 19 jurisdictions across North America modernise and digitise various vehicle and driver licensing processes, reducing the cost of operations and improving the constituent experience. We look forward to executing this program leveraging our shared experience, enabling Manitoba to build a modern digital foundation to serve their residents more efficiently, Eric Paternoster, Chief Executive Officer of Infosys Public Services, said.
The initiative will be executed using a hybrid agile approach that balances the ability to prototype and rapidly implement new ideas with longer-term designs that lead to real and meaningful change, the statement said.
Through the solutions' agile modular deployment capabilities, we have an incredible opportunity to effectively adapt to changing regulatory and market needs allowing us to better serve millions of residents across the province, Shayon Mitra, Vice President and Chief Transformation Officer (Digital and Transformation) at MPI, said.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU