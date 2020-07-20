Infosys signs pact with Germany's LANXESS for ultra-modern workplace

JUST IN
Press Trust of India  |  Bengaluru 

Infosys said it would also transform LANXESS to a future-ready end-user IT landscape over the course of the partnership.

Bengaluru-headquartered tech firm Infosys on Monday announced a partnership with Germany-based LANXESS, a speciality chemicals company, manufacturing chemical intermediates, additives, speciality chemicals.

Infosys would support LANXESS in its IT infrastructure digitisation strategy and enable its global workforce spread across 33 countries with a secure and modern workplace, the company said in a statement.

The company said it would set up an end-user centric modern workplace.

This would ensure a seamless and harmonised workplace experience for LANXESSs global workforce.

Commenting on the partnership, executive vice-president and global head (manufacturing) of Infosys Jasmeet Singh said, "We are glad to be partnering with LANXESS to enable their transition to a modern digital workplace. This partnership will deliver next-gen service operations with self-heal, self-help and automation-driven solutions."

CIO of LANXESS Kai Finke said, Working with Infosys will allow us to implement state-of-the-art-technologies faster and thus bring LANXESS to the next level for workplace services enhancing our collaboration and mobility capabilities.
First Published: Mon, July 20 2020. 17:43 IST

