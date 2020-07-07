Infosys to gain as clients look to consolidate vendor base: Nandan Nilekani

Infosys' non-executive chairman said that the Bengaluru-based company was likely to gain as global clients were looking for consolidating their supplier base, as they emerge from the Covid-19 pandemic. He said that conversations between industry leaders indicated that clients wanted to consolidate and reduce their number of suppliers.



“That works well for as it is seen as stable and financially strong (company). So will be a net gainer in this,” Nilekani said speaking to InfyTV, the company’s internal broadcasting channel.



Nilekani, who is a co-founder of the Bengaluru-based company, also said that there would be a massive drive by globally to reduce costs and automate more. “In the short-term, will also see a lot of opportunities in helping to go back to work safely, whether it's for fever tracking, or ensuring maintaining social distancing -- all the stuff we're doing in the campus,” he said.



Speaking on the learnings from the pandemic, Nilekani said, organisations would emerge more agile and resilient from the crisis as more and more would not want to be caught up unprepared in the next business crisis. At Infosys, he said, a lot of resilience came from the underlying infrastructure at the company which came in handy to overcome the Covid-19 crisis.



“The fact that we have the Lex platform, we were able to move 9,000 trainees out of the Mysuru campus within 48 hours and could continue giving them learning at home. We could onboard our employees from an acquisition within three countries remotely using Launchpad and so on. We have been able to faciklitate client knowledge transfer from platforms such as Leap,” said Nilekani.