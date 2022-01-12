Infosys working very closely with I-T Dept on tax portal: Salil Parekh

-
ALSO READ
FinMin summons Infosys chief Salil Parekh over bugs in income tax portal
Infosys hits record high on robust revenue guidance; zooms 103% in one year
From scrapping retro tax law to record GST mop-up: 2021 for revenue dept
Infosys says new I-T portal clocked 30 mn logins, 15 mn ITRs filed so far
Infosys Q1 PAT jumps 23% YoY to Rs 5,195 cr; ups FY22 guidance
-
Infosys CEO Salil Parekh on Wednesday said the company is working closely with the Income Tax Department on the next set of areas related to the I-T portal as new modules will be added to it.
Infosys, in 2019, was given the contract to develop the new portal. It was launched in June last year and stakeholders had reported glitches and difficulties in the functioning of the portal.
"On the I-T project, we are extremely proud that as of December 31, as was reported, 5.8 crore returns were filed through that timeframe. On the day itself, over 46 lakh returns were filed and the deadline was maintained..." Parekh told reporters.
He also said that users were able to use the portal to file their tax returns and that the company was grateful that it could contribute to the Digital India vision.
"Going forward, we are working very closely with the (I-T) Department on the next set of areas that will become part of this system as new modules are put together," he said.
In the wake of glitches being reported on the portal, the finance ministry on August 23 had "summoned" Parekh to explain why issues continued to plague the portal.
Several technical issues have since been resolved and the performance of the portal has substantially stabilised.
On December 16, senior officials of the ministry had a meeting with the Infosys team on the preparedness of the e-filing website during the peak filing period.
In that meeting, Infosys had informed the officials about the steps taken, including augmentation of the technical infrastructure and setting up a dedicated war room to monitor the performance of the portal.
Nearly 5.89 crore Income Tax Returns (ITRs) for the 2020-21 fiscal (ended March 2021) have been filed on the portal till December 31, 2021. Out of the total, more than 46.11 lakh ITRs were filed on December 31 alone.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU