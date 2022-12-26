Inox Green to acquire majority stake in independent wind service provider

-
ALSO READ
Inox Wind, Inox Green Energy Services reduce debt by Rs 411 crore
Nations must regulate, invest in clean energy to bring down costs: Report
Stock of this wind turbine generator company has zoomed 101% in six weeks
COP27: Australia announces to sign up with global offshore wind alliance
Wind energy has huge potential in India, to cost less by 2026: GWEC
-
Inox Green Energy Services on Monday said it will acquire a majority stake in an independent wind service provider that operates majorly in South India with a 230+MW fleet.
However, the company did not disclose the value of the transaction and the name of the target company.
The transaction is subject to certain regulatory and other customary closing conditions and is expected to conclude by the end of January 2023, a company statement said.
"Inox Green...has signed a term sheet for acquisition of majority stake in a renowned independent O&M (operations and maintenance) wind service provider with a 230+MW fleet that operates majorly in South India," it said.
The target company specializes in O&M of multibrand wind turbine OEMs (original equipment manufacturers) and provides comprehensive O&M services as well as specialized corrective maintenance services.
Inox Green is actively pursuing inorganic growth opportunities along with the rapid growth that it envisages from the organic route as well.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
First Published: Mon, December 26 2022. 18:16 IST
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU