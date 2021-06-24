Mahindra Finance raises Rs 225 crore through bond issuance

on Thursday announced raising up to Rs 225 crore by issuing bonds.

A meeting of the duly authorised committee was held on June 24, 2021, approving the allotment of 2,250 secured redeemable non-convertible debentures (NCDs) of face value of Rs 10 lakh each aggregating to Rs 225 crore, Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services (Mahindra Finance) said in a regulatory filing.

The date of allotment of bonds is June 24, 2021 and they are set to mature on June 24, 2026,



The five-year tenure bonds carry coupon rate of 6.35 per cent per annum.

stock traded 0.61 per cent lower at Rs 155.60 apiece on the BSE.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)