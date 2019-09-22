Insurance firms' advertisements fail to set out a clear choice for consumer

‘You are the difference’ says Max Life Insurance in its latest campaign that focuses on a young protagonist who does not realise his true value as understood by the rest of his family. For ICICI Prudential Life, a young couple navigate the terms of their new relationship while elaborating the brand’s message about security and growth.

A young man helms SBI Life’s ongoing campaign Main se hum that reinforces the need to start life, well protected. Across the ads, the narrative follows a familiar pattern and the actors wear similar expressions. The storylines are ...