Insurance Samadhan raises Rs 5.5 cr in pre-Series A round

-
ALSO READ
Swift raises $2.2 mn in pre-Series A funding led by Kalaari Capital
F5 raises Rs 5 cr in pre-series A funding round led by Auxano Capital
3 reasons why analysts expect SBI Life to outperform peers
India's insurance companies feel the digital pinch amid Covid-19 pandemic
Meddo Health closes pre-series A round at $6 million led by SRI Capital
-
Insurtech platform Insurance Samadhan has raised Rs 5.5 crore in a pre-Series A round. The funding was led by Equanimity Investments and saw participation from 9 Unicorns, Venture Catalysts, ZNL and angel investors.
Insurance Samadhan was founded in 2018 with the aim to resolve insurance grievances like mis-selling, fraud and claim rejections in Life, Health and General insurance. Following a success fee-based revenue model, the firm has been a pioneer in helping aggrieved policyholders. They have resolved more than 14,500 grievances since inception.
Deepak Bhuvenshwari Uniyal, fo-founder of Insurance Samadhan, said, “We are in a very niche space right now, operating as an industry leader. As we have mastered the most complex part of the entire insurance life cycle, we now plan to serve a larger universe. We are upgrading our platform to an app offering claim management, insurance portfolio analysis, and policy servicing from just claim resolution.”
Apoorva Ranjan Sharma, MD, Venture Catalysts, said, “InsurTech in India is a $100 billion opportunity despite a low penetration of 4 per cent. Lack of awareness and more paperwork with less transparency are the major bottlenecks in this sector that tech companies like Insurance Samadhan are trying to solve. The startup has grown exponentially in a short period and we wish them success in their journey.”
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU