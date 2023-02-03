JUST IN
InterGlobe, IndiGo's parent company's posts profits 1,000% to Rs 1,422.6 cr
'No need for concern over SBI, LIC exposures': Fin Secy on Adani stock rout
India Cements Q3 net up seven fold to Rs 133 crore on sale of subsidiary
Not re-evaluating investment in Adani companies, says TotalEnergies
Adani stock plunge can hurt group's ability to raise debt, says Moody
Exposure to Adani Group is limited, not re-evaluating stakes: TotalEnergies
Zydus Lifesciences net profit rises 24.48% to Rs 622.9 cr in Dec quarter
Portion of Adani Group's capital expenditure is deferrable: Moody's
No immediate impact from Hindenburg on Adani firms' credit profiles: Fitch
Bank of Baroda reports highest-ever quarterly profit of Rs 3,853 cr in Q3
You are here: Home » Companies » News
'No need for concern over SBI, LIC exposures': Fin Secy on Adani stock rout
icon-arrow-left
Business Standard

InterGlobe, IndiGo's parent company posts profits 1,000% to Rs 1,422.6 cr

InterGlobe Aviation, the parent of the country's largest airline IndiGo, on Friday reported a steep rise in profit at Rs 1,422.6 crore in the three months ended December 2022

Topics
Aviation IndiGo | air travel

Press Trust of India 

Photo: Bloomberg
Photo: Bloomberg

InterGlobe Aviation, the parent of the country's largest airline IndiGo, on Friday reported a steep rise in profit at Rs 1,422.6 crore in the three months ended December 2022, primarily fuelled by robust demand for air travel.

The company had a Profit After Tax (PAT) of Rs 129.8 crore in the same period a year ago.

IndiGo's total income jumped to Rs 15,410.2 crore in the third quarter of the current fiscal, from Rs 9,480.1 crore in the year-ago period, according to a release.

"Third quarter performance was strong both operationally and financially in the backdrop of robust demand for air travel. The wide range of initiatives that were set in motion across the organisation have started to yield results," IndiGo CEO Pieter Elbers said.

He also said the company reported its highest-ever quarterly revenue of Rs 154.1 billion and robust profit of Rs 14.2 billion for the third quarter of fiscal year 2023.

"With a modern fleet of over 300 aircraft, we continue to serve the market with further capacity growth planned across domestic and international sectors," he said.

Shares of IndiGo declined 1.21 per cent to close at Rs 2,100 apiece on the BSE.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Aviation IndiGo

First Published: Fri, February 03 2023. 17:14 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.