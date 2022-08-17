JUST IN
Interline agreement: Jetstar passengers can now book seat on IndiGo flights

Australian carrier Jetstar, which is the low-cost subsidiary of Qantas, and IndiGo announced in April that they had entered into an interline partnership.

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Sanjay Kumar, Chief Strategy and Revenue Officer, IndiGo, "The partnership will enable customers to enjoy seamless connectivity between Jetstar and IndiGo and access to a wide variety of destinations across Asia Pacific.

Passengers of Australian low-cost airline Jetstar can now book seats on IndiGo flights as an interline agreement between the carriers went live on Wednesday, according to a statement.

"As demand for air travel continues to recover, Jetstar customers looking for low-cost travel options can now access IndiGo's low fares from Jetstar's hub in Singapore to key Indian destinations including Bengaluru, Chennai, Kolkata, Mumbai, New Delhi, and Tiruchirappalli via jetstar.com," the carriers said in a joint statement.

