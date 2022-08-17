Interline agreement: Jetstar passengers can now book seat on IndiGo flights

-
ALSO READ
Australian carrier Qantas to start flights on Sydney-Bengaluru route
Jet Airways appoints SriLankan Airlines ex-CEO Vipula Gunatilleka as CFO
IndiGo stock may reach for the skies soon if fuel prices cool off: Analysts
How the Ukraine war may give wings to Jet airways' international plans
Once mighty Jet Airways to fly only domestic initially as it resumes ops
-
Passengers of Australian low-cost airline Jetstar can now book seats on IndiGo flights as an interline agreement between the carriers went live on Wednesday, according to a statement.
"As demand for air travel continues to recover, Jetstar customers looking for low-cost travel options can now access IndiGo's low fares from Jetstar's hub in Singapore to key Indian destinations including Bengaluru, Chennai, Kolkata, Mumbai, New Delhi, and Tiruchirappalli via jetstar.com," the carriers said in a joint statement.
Australian carrier Jetstar, which is the low-cost subsidiary of Qantas, and IndiGo announced in April that they had entered into an interline partnership.
Sanjay Kumar, Chief Strategy and Revenue Officer, IndiGo, "The partnership will enable customers to enjoy seamless connectivity between Jetstar and IndiGo and access to a wide variety of destinations across Asia Pacific.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Wed, August 17 2022. 18:06 IST