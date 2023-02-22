JUST IN
Investors should remain upbeat on cement sector; price hike is a positive
With peak summer season ahead, Voltas may see volumes and margin gains
Near-term demand worries in replacements biz cloud Apollo Tyres' outlook
Good upside seen in Oil India stock; most analysts are positive
PI Industries stock gains from CSM business and margin expansion
Street concerns over global slowdown weighs on Bharat Forge stock
Why ABB's good fourth quarter numbers may not boost its share price
United Breweries not in high spirits due to increase in input costs
Info Edge: Investors must wait for sell-off to end before making new entry
Weak demand, margin outlook to keep Balkrishna Industries under pressure
You are here: Home » Companies Â» Financial X-Ray
IBS Software acquires Accenture Freight & Logistics team for unknown sum
icon-arrow-left
Business Standard

Investors should remain upbeat on cement sector; price hike is a positive

Consider companies that can grow their market share and lower cost per tonne

Topics
Cement sector | Investors | Indian markets

Devangshu Datta 

Investors should remain positive on cement sector; firms stay optimistic

The cement sector may be looking at better realisations and higher volume offtake going by the trends of the October-December quarter of the 2022-23 financial year (Q3FY23), a recent price hike, and the promise of a continued infrastructure thrust in FY24.

TO READ THE FULL STORY, SUBSCRIBE NOW NOW AT JUST RS 249 A MONTH.

SUBSCRIBE TO INSIGHTS

What you get on Business Standard Premium?

  • icon Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
  • icon Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
  • icon Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
  • icon Pick your 5 favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
  • icon 26 years of website archives.
  • icon Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
OR

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Cement sector

First Published: Wed, February 22 2023. 20:35 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.