IRB Infra arm inks pact with NHAI for Vadodara-Mumbai Expressway stretch

Developers Ltd on Tuesday said its arm has entered into a pact with for executing a stretch of Vadodara-Mumbai in Gujarat at a cost of Rs 1,755 crore.

The project falls under Bharatmala Pariyojna Phase 1.

"VM7 Private Limited, wholly-owned subsidiary of the company, has now executed Concession Agreement with National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) for the project of eight lane access-controlled from km 190 to km 217.5 of Vadodara-Mumbai Expressway," the company said in a regulatory filing to the BSE.

The 27.50 km stretch pertains to Gandeva-Ena section in Gujarat.

The company said the construction period for the stretch is 730 days, while operation period is 15 years.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)