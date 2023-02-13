JUST IN
Business Standard

IRB Infra December quarter net profit almost doubles to Rs 141 crores

IRB Infrastructure Developers Ltd on Monday reported a 94.49 per cent jump in its consolidated net profit to Rs 141.35 crore for the quarter ended December 31, 2022

Topics
IRB Infra | company

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Profit

IRB Infrastructure Developers Ltd on Monday reported a 94.49 per cent jump in its consolidated net profit to Rs 141.35 crore for the quarter ended December 31, 2022.

The company had clocked a net profit of Rs 72.68 crore during the year-ago quarter, IRB Infrastructure Developers said in a BSE filing.

Its total income during October-December 2022 rose to Rs 1,570 crore, from Rs 1,497.78 crore in the year-ago period.

The firm's expenses fell to Rs 351.72 crore from Rs 1,280.22 crore.

In a statement, the company said GIC Affiliates has committed 49 per cent investment in Ganga Expressway Project, and the first tranche of about Rs 329 crore has been received.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Mon, February 13 2023. 23:40 IST

