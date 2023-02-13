JUST IN
Castrol India reports PAT at Rs 193 crore in October-December 2022
Sebi probing Hindenburg Research allegations against Adani Group
SAIL's net profit falls by 65% to Rs 542 crore in December quarter
Reliance Jio aims for 100% 5G coverage in cities, tehsils by December
T-Hub, Suzuki Motor pact to help Indian start-ups access Japan's ecosystem
Apply for Maharashtra licence in 3 weeks, Supreme Court tells Uber
Aero India 2023: Rolls-Royce offers engine co-creation for medium fighter
NLC India reports consolidated loss at Rs 396 crore in December quarter
Velocity launches India's first ChatGPT-powered AI chatbot 'Lexi'
Kalanithi Maran can encash Rs 270 cr bank guarantee in SpiceJet dispute: SC
You are here: Home » Companies » News
Sebi probing Hindenburg Research allegations against Adani Group
icon-arrow-left
5 PSU insurers have Rs 347-crore exposure to Adani firms: FinMin
Business Standard

Castrol India reports PAT at Rs 193 crore in October-December 2022

Lubes maker Castrol India on Monday reported its profit after tax at Rs 193 crore in the October-December quarter of 2022.

Topics
Castrol India  | Companies

Press Trust of India  |  Mumbai 

Profit

Lubes maker Castrol India on Monday reported its profit after tax at Rs 193 crore in the October-December quarter of 2022.

The company had reported a PAT (profit after tax) of Rs 189 crore in the corresponding quarter of the preceding year.

The company follows calendar year (January-December) for financial reporting.

The revenue from operations during the quarter under review stood at Rs 1,176 crore, registering an 8 per cent growth over Rs 1,091 crore delivered in the October-December period of 2021, it said.

For the full year ended December 2022, PAT grew 8 per cent to Rs 815 crore from Rs 758 crore in the year earlier.

Revenue from operations in 2022 stood at Rs 4,774 crore against Rs 4,192 crore a year ago, up 14 per cent year-on-year, it said.

"2022 was marked by high forex and inflationary pressures arising from volatile crude oil prices, leading to rising costs of additives and base oil. We balanced our volumes and margins through timely pricing decisions and rigorous cost management and delivered bottom line growth.

"In 4Q, we bolstered our service and maintenance network with a strategic partnership with Ki Mobility Solutions and expanded the reach of our service brands," said Sandeep Sangwan, Managing Director, Castrol India Limited.

Castrol India will continue to drive long-term growth for Castrol through its future-ready strategy, which focuses on an enhanced play in service and maintenance, and a foray into new segments including automotive aftercare and electric mobility, he said.

The company will roll out Castrol ON range of EV fluids for the aftermarket and collaborate with two-wheeler and four-wheeler makers to support their EV transition, he added.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Castrol India

First Published: Mon, February 13 2023. 23:04 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.