Mindspace REIT Q3 net operating income rises 4% to Rs 371.5 crore

-
ALSO READ
Mindspace REIT to distribute Rs 272.8 cr to unitholders for Jun quarter
Vacancy levels at 3 REITs set to rise another 300 bps
Embassy REIT to raise up to Rs 300 cr via non-convertible debentures
Blackstone sells 57 mn units in Embassy Office Parks REIT for over Rs 2k cr
REITs, InvITs to be included in Nifty indices from September 30: NSE
-
Mindspace Business Parks REIT on Thursday reported a 4 per cent increase in its net operating income to Rs 371.5 crore and declared distribution of Rs 275.2 crore for its unitholders for the quarter ended in December.
In a regulatory filing, the company informed that it has declared distribution of Rs 275.2 crore or Rs 4.64 per Unit for the quarter ended December 31, 2021.
The distribution comprises Rs 255.6 crore in form of dividend, Rs 19 crore in form of interest and Rs 60 lakh in form of other income.
Mindspace Business Parks REIT CEO Vinod Rohira said the company witnessed a significant uptick of leasing activity with around 1.8 million square feet of space leased in the December quarter, taking the overall leasing to around 3.8 million square feet the first nine months of FY22.
"The significant change in occupiers' preference towards quality office spaces which adhere to the best standards of health, safety, experience, and wellness protocols has helped increase demand for our portfolio," he said.
He expected the trend to accentuate further in the coming quarters.
"The Union Budget's impetus of replacing the SEZ policy to improve 'Ease of doing business' in SEZs would provide fillip to the demand for SEZ spaces in our portfolio," he added.
Mindspace Business Parks REIT, sponsored by K Raheja Corp group, got listed on the stock exchange in August 2020.
The REIT owns quality office portfolios located in four key office markets of India, namely Mumbai Region, Pune, Hyderabad, and Chennai.
It has a total leasable area of 31.3 million square feet, with superior infrastructure and amenities, and is one of the largest Grade-A office portfolios in India. The portfolio consists of five integrated business parks and five quality independent office assets.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU