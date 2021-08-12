JUST IN
You are here: Home » Companies » Results

Eicher posts net profit of Rs 237 cr in Q1; Royal Enfield CEO steps down
Business Standard

Ircon International June qtr net profit more than doubles to Rs 89 cr

State-owned engineering and construction firm Ircon International Ltd on Thursday posted an over 2-fold jump in consolidated net profit to Rs 88.99 crore for the June quarter, helped by higher income

Topics
Ircon International | Q1 results

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Ircon International June qtr net profit more than doubles to Rs 89 cr

State-owned engineering and construction firm Ircon International Ltd on Thursday posted an over two-fold jump in consolidated net profit to Rs 88.99 crore for the June quarter, helped by higher income.

During the April-June period of 2020-21 fiscal, the company had clocked a net profit of Rs 34.46 crore, it said in a regulatory filing.

Total income in the said quarter also more than doubled to Rs 1,175.54 crore, from Rs 549.29 crore earlier.

The company's total expenses rose to Rs 1,065.42 crore, as against Rs 493.87 crore in the corresponding quarter of the preceding financial year.

In a statement, the company said its operations during the quarter were impacted due to the second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic.

"It expects to recover the carrying amount of its financial and nonfinancial assets in the ordinary course of business based on information available on current economic conditions. The company will also continue to monitor closely any pandemic related uncertainty arising from material changes to future economic conditions," it said.

An interim dividend of 0.45 paise per equity share of face value of Rs 2 each for the financial year 2021-22 has been approved by the Board of Directors, the company said.

During the first quarter, the company secured new order of Rs 659 crore from North Frontier Railways (NFR), under the Ministry of Railways, on competitive bidding basis. As of June 30, 2021, the total order book stands at Rs 34,312 crore, it said.

Ircon International is a leading turnkey construction company having a presence in several states of India, and countries like Malaysia, Nepal, Bangladesh, South Africa, Algeria, and Sri Lanka.

The company has completed more than 128 projects in 25 countries across the globe and 390 projects in various states in India.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Dear Reader,


Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.

As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.

Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.

Digital Editor

First Published: Thu, August 12 2021. 18:36 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.