India vs Sri Lanka 3rd ODI playing 11, toss time and live telecast details

Indian cricket team would look to clean sweep the ongoing One Day International (ODI) series, when the Shikhar Dhawan-led side locks horns with Sri Lanka in third and final ODI at R Premadasa Stadium, Colombo on Friday. India coach Rahul Dravid will have to choose between experimenting and continuing the winning combination as it would be interesting to see whether Indian team management tinkers the playing 11. Sanju Samson was declared fit during the second ODI and he might replace Manish Pandey in Indian playing 11 on Friday.
For Sri Lanka, a win in the final game would do wonders to their confidence after nearly pulling off a win in the second game. The hosts might retain the playing 11 from second ODI.
India vs Sri Lanka 3rd ODI playing 11 prediction
India tentative playing 11: Shikhar Dhawan (c), Prithvi Shaw, Ishan Kishan (wk), Manish Pandey/Sanju Samson, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Krunal Pandya, Deepak Chahar, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav.
Sri Lanka tentative playing 11: Avishka Fernando, Minod Bhanuka (wk), Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Dhananjaya de Silva, Charith Asalanka, Dasun Shanaka (c), Wanindu Hasaranga, Chamika Karunaratne, Kasun Rajitha, Dushmantha Chameera, Lakshan Sandakan.
IND vs SL head to head in ODIs
- Total matches played: 167
- India won: 93
- Sri Lanka won: 56
- Tie: 0
- No result: 11
- Abandoned: 7
Here are the squads of both the teams:
India squad vs Sri Lanka: Shikhar Dhawan (Captain), Prithvi Shaw, Devdutt Padikkal, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Suryakumar Yadav, Manish Pandey, Hardik Pandya, Nitish Rana, Ishan Kishan (Wicket-keeper), Sanju Samson (Wicket-keeper), Yuzvendra Chahal, Rahul Chahar, K Gowtham, Krunal Pandya, Kuldeep Yadav, Varun Chakravarthy, Bhuvneshwar Kumar (Vice-captain), Deepak Chahar, Navdeep Saini, Chetan Sakariya
Net Bowlers: Ishan Porel, Sandeep Warrier, Arshdeep Singh, Sai Kishore, Simarjeet Singh
Sri Lanka squad for India series: Dasun Shanaka – Captain, Dhananjaya De Silva – Vice Captain, Avishka Fernando, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Pathum Nissanka, Charith Asalanka, Wanindu Hasaranga, Ashen Bandara, Minod Bhanuka, Lahiru Udara, Ramesh Mendis, Chamika Karunaratne, Dushmantha Chameera, Lakshan Sandakan, Akila Dhananjaya, Shiran Fernando, Dhananjaya Lakshan, Ishan Jayaratne, Praveen Jayawickrema, Asitha Fernando, Kasun Rajitha, Lahiru Kumara, Isuru Udana
Know about India vs Sri Lanka 3rd ODI live telecast, streaming and live toss timings here:
When will India vs Sri Lanka 3rd ODI be played?
The IND vs SL 3rd ODI will be played on July 23, Friday.
Where will IND vs SL 3rd ODI will be played?
The venue for the 3rd ODI between India and Sri Lanka is R Premadasa Stadium, Colombo.
What will be the match timings for India vs Sri Lanka 3rd ODI match?
The 3rd ODI match between the Sri Lanka cricket team and the India cricket team will begin at 3:00 pm IST.
At what time will the IND vs SL 3rd ODI live toss take place?
The India vs Sri Lanka live toss for the 3rd ODI between Shikhar Dhawan and Dasun Shanaka will take place 30 minutes before the scheduled start of play that is 2:30 pm IST.
Which TV channels will telecast the IND vs SL cricket match live in India?
The India vs Sri Lanka 3rd ODI will be telecast live on Sony SIX 1 HD/SD with English commentary.
How to live stream the India vs Sri Lanka 3rd ODI in India?
The live streaming of India vs Sri Lanka 3rd ODI will be available on Sony LIV app.
Which TV channel will live telecast India vs Sri Lanka series for free?
Doordarshan will live telecast the India vs Sri Lanka limited-overs series on its terrestrial network and its D2H platform.
