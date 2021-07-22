India vs Sri Lanka 3rd ODI playing 11, toss time and live telecast details

Indian cricket team would look to clean sweep the ongoing One Day International (ODI) series, when the Shikhar Dhawan-led side locks horns with Sri Lanka in third and final ODI at R Premadasa Stadium, Colombo on Friday. India coach Rahul Dravid will have to choose between experimenting and continuing the winning combination as it would be interesting to see whether Indian team management tinkers the playing 11. was declared fit during the second ODI and he might replace in Indian playing 11 on Friday.

All you need to know



For Sri Lanka, a win in the final game would do wonders to their confidence after nearly pulling off a win in the second game. The hosts might retain the playing 11 from second ODI.

3rd ODI playing 11 prediction



India tentative playing 11: (c), Prithvi Shaw, (wk), Manish Pandey/Sanju Samson, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Krunal Pandya, Deepak Chahar, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Yuzvendra Chahal,

Sri Lanka tentative playing 11: Avishka Fernando, Minod Bhanuka (wk), Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Dhananjaya de Silva, Charith Asalanka, Dasun Shanaka (c), Wanindu Hasaranga, Chamika Karunaratne, Kasun Rajitha, Dushmantha Chameera, Lakshan Sandakan.

IND vs SL head to head in ODIs

Total matches played: 167

167 India won: 93

93 Sri Lanka won: 56

56 Tie: 0

0 No result: 11

11 Abandoned: 7

Know about 3rd ODI live telecast, streaming and live toss timings here:

(Captain), Prithvi Shaw, Devdutt Padikkal, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Suryakumar Yadav, Manish Pandey, Hardik Pandya, Nitish Rana, (Wicket-keeper), (Wicket-keeper), Yuzvendra Chahal, Rahul Chahar, K Gowtham, Krunal Pandya, Kuldeep Yadav, Varun Chakravarthy, (Vice-captain), Deepak Chahar, Navdeep Saini, Chetan SakariyaIshan Porel, Sandeep Warrier, Arshdeep Singh, Sai Kishore, Simarjeet SinghDasun Shanaka – Captain, Dhananjaya De Silva – Vice Captain, Avishka Fernando, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Pathum Nissanka, Charith Asalanka, Wanindu Hasaranga, Ashen Bandara, Minod Bhanuka, Lahiru Udara, Ramesh Mendis, Chamika Karunaratne, Dushmantha Chameera, Lakshan Sandakan, Akila Dhananjaya, Shiran Fernando, Dhananjaya Lakshan, Ishan Jayaratne, Praveen Jayawickrema, Asitha Fernando, Kasun Rajitha, Lahiru Kumara, Isuru UdanaThe IND vs SL 3rd ODI will be played on July 23, Friday.

Where will IND vs SL 3rd ODI will be played?



The venue for the 3rd ODI between India and Sri Lanka is R Premadasa Stadium, Colombo.

What will be the match timings for India vs Sri Lanka 3rd ODI match?



The 3rd ODI match between the and the will begin at 3:00 pm IST.

At what time will the IND vs SL 3rd ODI live toss take place?



The India vs Sri Lanka live toss for the 3rd ODI between and Dasun Shanaka will take place 30 minutes before the scheduled start of play that is 2:30 pm IST.

Which TV channels will telecast the IND vs SL cricket match live in India?



The India vs Sri Lanka 3rd ODI will be telecast live on Sony SIX 1 HD/SD with English commentary.

How to live stream the India vs Sri Lanka 3rd ODI in India?



The live streaming of India vs Sri Lanka 3rd ODI will be available on Sony LIV app.

Which TV channel will live telecast India vs Sri Lanka series for free?



Doordarshan will live telecast the India vs Sri Lanka limited-overs series on its terrestrial network and its D2H platform.