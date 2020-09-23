Ircon International wins contracts worth over Rs 400 cr from Railways

-
ALSO READ
World's highest rail bridge over Chenab in J&K to be ready by next year
32 firms show interest in redevelopment of four railway stations
India's first private train to be on track by April 2023: Indian Railways
In new roles for restructured Railway Board, CEO to retain key portfolios
Railway to soon link all Northeast state capitals, Bangladesh: Goyal
-
IRCON International on Wednesday said it has won contracts worth over Rs 400 crore from Ministry of Railways.
The contracts pertain to works of nine road over bridges.
"Ircon International Limited has secured works of total 9 Road Over Bridges (ROBs) valuing more than Rs 400 crore from Ministry of Railways, Government of India," the company said in a filing to BSE.
The work has been awarded through a competitive bidding among PSUs, it said.
"The scope of work is to provide project management consultancy (PMC )services for construction of ROBs in lieu of existing Level Crossings. The period of completion is 24 months from the date of signing of MoU with Zonal Railways," the company said.
A Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) will be executed between the PSU and the concerned Zonal Railway, it said.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU