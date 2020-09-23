Ircon International wins contracts worth over Rs 400 cr from Railways

on Wednesday said it has won contracts worth over Rs 400 crore from Ministry of Railways.

The contracts pertain to works of nine road over bridges.

" Limited has secured works of total 9 Road Over Bridges (ROBs) valuing more than Rs 400 crore from Ministry of Railways, Government of India," the company said in a filing to BSE.

The work has been awarded through a competitive bidding among PSUs, it said.

"The scope of work is to provide project management consultancy (PMC )services for construction of ROBs in lieu of existing Level Crossings. The period of completion is 24 months from the date of signing of MoU with Zonal Railways," the company said.

A Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) will be executed between the PSU and the concerned Zonal Railway, it said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)