CIL finalises Rs 5,900 cr heavy machinery contracts to bolster production

-
ALSO READ
Auction for commercial coal mining begins with investor-friendly rules
Energy pricing: Centre may allow Chinese miners to bid in coal auctions
Coal India under pressure, declines 6% as govt ends monopoly in coal mining
38 coal blocks to be auctioned for commercial mining: Coal Ministry
Coal India arm terms workers strike illegal, to deduct 8-days of wages
-
Coal India Ltd, the world's
largest miner, has finalised contracts for heavy earth moving equipment worth over Rs 5,900 crore to ramp up production, its Chairman Pramod Agrawal said on Wednesday.
The miner is also planning a capex of Rs 10,000 crore during the current fiscal.
Early this year, the company had said it was looking at spending around Rs 7,000 crore on heavy equipment to bolster production.
"Heavy earth moving machinery worth over Rs 5900 crore has been finalised for augmentation of coal production and improving age profile of equipment," Agrawal told shareholders at the annual general meeting.
To make a quantum jump in output, Mine Development and Operator (MDO) documents for open cast and underground mines have also been finalised with valuable input from all stakeholders approved by the CIL board, he said.
Four tenders have already been floated, of which three are for Central Coalfields and one for Mahanadi Coalfields with 20-25 years of contract period.
Tenders for 10 more mines would be floated shortly, and the documents for abandoned mines are under review to make use of advanced technology to augment production further, he said in his address.
Eighteen mining project reports have been cleared by Coal India and subsidiary companies last fiscal with a rated capacity of 132.04 million tonne per annum and sanctioned capital of Rs 21,244.55 crore.
The Kolkata-headquartered mining major has set a production target of 650-660 million tonne in the 2020-21 fiscal as against 602 million tonne a year ago.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU