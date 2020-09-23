EU antitrust regulators extend Google, Fitbit deal probe to Dec 23

-
BRUSSELS (Reuters) - EU antitrust regulators have extended their investigation into Alphabet unit Google's fitness tracker maker Fitbit to Dec. 23, the European Commission said on Wednesday.
The EU competition enforcer last month kicked off a full-scale probe into the deal, saying Google's pledge not to use Fitbit's data for advertising purposes was insufficient to address competition concerns.
"The Commission extended the deadline in agreement with the parties," the EU executive said in an email.
Google has said the combination of its and Fitbit's hardware would boost competition in the sector where players include Apple, Samsung, Xiaomi, Huawei and others.
(Reporting by Foo Yun Chee, editing by Louise Heavens)
