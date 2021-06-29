IRCTC's Q4 net profit falls 23%; firm to pay dividend of Rs 5 per share

IRCTC, the catering and tourism arm of Indian Railways, on Tuesday reported a 23 per cent fall in net profit at Rs 103.7 crore for the quarter ended March 31, 2021. It was Rs 135 crore in the year-ago period.

Revenue from operations dropped 41.2 per cent in the reporting period to Rs 338 crore as against Rs 575 crore in the same period a year before.

The company's board has recommended a dividend of Rs 5 per share for the financial year 2020-21.

Segement wise, revenue from catering services declined by almost 70 per cent to Rs 67 crore in the March quarter when comapared to Rs 225 crore in the smae quarter last year. Meanwhile, the revenues from tourism fell to Rs 31 crore for the quarter under review from Rs 102 crore in the last year period.

On Tuesday, IRCTC's scrip closed 0.5 per cent lower at Rs 2,068 on NSE.