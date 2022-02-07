IT company Mphasis appoints Dave Cassie as new country head Canada

-
ALSO READ
RBI okays Hitendra Dave as HSBC India head for three years starting Aug 24
Mphasis acquires US-based Blink UX for $94 mn in an all cash deal
Acquisition, portfolio expansion to aid revenue growth for Mphasis
Infosys, Mphasis, TCS: IT stocks can minimize your losses in portfolio
IT stocks rally on Accenture's FY22 guidance; Infosys, Wipro at new highs
-
IT services firm Mphasis has named Dave Cassie as its new country head for Canada where he will work with the leadership team to increase growth.
Cassie is experienced in consulting, technology solutions, outsourcing, and transformation in multiple industries across North America. He has led major transformation programs for leading banks, insurance companies, investment managers and wealth managers in the US and Canada, said the company in a release. Beyond financial services, he has also worked in a range of industries including transportation, high tech, automotive and consumer products.
“The past few years has created a secular demand for technology transformation services. With his exceptional track record of helping customers with large-scale transformation programs, Dave will be an invaluable asset to Mphasis and our Canadian clients,” said Nitin Rakesh, chief executive officer at Mphasis.
“I am excited to see the investments Mphasis is making in Canada, including a new Delivery Center in Calgary, Quantum City in partnership with the University of Calgary, and investments in key accounts across the country. We stand out from the crowd with a foundation of innovation, technical expertise and delivery excellence combined with domain specialization,” said Cassie.
Before joining Mphasis, Cassie was Managing Director, Financial Services Advisory at PwC where he led the PwC Canada Asset and Wealth Management practice. He has worked with TD Bank in Toronto, Canada and Cherry Hill, USA, where he led transformation programmes.
He holds an MBA degree from Ivey Business School in London, Ontario, and a Computer Science degree from the University of Manitoba in Winnipeg, Manitoba.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU