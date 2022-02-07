IT company Mphasis appoints Dave Cassie as new country head Canada

IT services firm has named Dave Cassie as its new country head for Canada where he will work with the leadership team to increase growth.

Cassie is experienced in consulting, technology solutions, outsourcing, and transformation in multiple industries across North America. He has led major transformation programs for leading banks, insurance companies, investment managers and wealth managers in the US and Canada, said the company in a release. Beyond financial services, he has also worked in a range of industries including transportation, high tech, automotive and consumer products.

“The past few years has created a secular demand for technology transformation services. With his exceptional track record of helping customers with large-scale transformation programs, Dave will be an invaluable asset to and our Canadian clients,” said Nitin Rakesh, chief executive officer at

“I am excited to see the investments Mphasis is making in Canada, including a new Delivery Center in Calgary, Quantum City in partnership with the University of Calgary, and investments in key accounts across the country. We stand out from the crowd with a foundation of innovation, technical expertise and delivery excellence combined with domain specialization,” said Cassie.

Before joining Mphasis, Cassie was Managing Director, Financial Services Advisory at PwC where he led the PwC Canada Asset and Wealth Management practice. He has worked with TD Bank in Toronto, Canada and Cherry Hill, USA, where he led transformation programmes.

He holds an MBA degree from Ivey Business School in London, Ontario, and a Computer Science degree from the University of Manitoba in Winnipeg, Manitoba.