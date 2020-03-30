IT industry adopting new methods to tackle Covid-19 crisis: C P Gurnani

The world is heading towards a ‘new normal’ due to Covid-19, said Chief Executive Officer (CEO) and Managing Director (MD) of Tech Mahindra, C P Gurnani. In an interaction with Bibhu Ranjan Mishra and Debasis Mohapatra, Gurnani said by almost forcing businesses to work from home, the IT industry has learnt a lot from this event.

Edited excerpts: How has the Covid-19 affected the IT industry? Is the industry able to serve clients working from home? As of now, India has been very lucky. Even today, we are talking about 1,100 cases though it’s true that our testing ...