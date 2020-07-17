IT industry headed for Uberisation of workforce: Capgemini India CEO

Capgemini, the third-largest global IT employer in India with a workforce of around 125,000, says going forward it would accept more and more gig workers in India. Capgemini India’s Chief Executive Officer Ashwin Yardi talks to Bibhu Ranjan Mishra and Sai Ishwar about the impact of Covid-19 on business.

Edited excerpts: You have been at the helm for past 18 months. What has changed during this period? Immediately after I took over, we launched a transformation programme at the India level and set four to five priorities. First, we wanted to go beyond the delivery side ...