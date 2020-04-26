It will be survival of the fittest in the long run: Oberoi Realty CMD

The Covid-19 issue is expected to impact the real estate sector negatively and pose further liquidity challenges for developers. Vikas Oberoi, chairman and managing director of Oberoi Realty, tells Raghavendra Kamath about his company’s game plan for handling the crisis and the road ahead. Edited excerpts:

What kind of drop do you see in the company's sales in Q4 and FY2020?



Luckily, the lockdown was imposed in the third month of this quarter and that too, in the second half of the month, so the fourth quarter will not be very badly affected.



What kind of drop in sales do you see in FY21 and what will you do to prop up the sales once the lockdown is lifted?

These are early days for us to predict how FY2021 will look. On a lighter note, if the lockdown continues for long people will surely want to get comfortable homes for themselves to stay. So if that be the yardstick, sales should actually be picking up.



And luckily for us, Oberoi Garden City, which we have built like a city within a city, should do well because it’s a campus development where you have everything within your reach.

ALSO READ: Coronavirus LIVE: 'Graded' exit from lockdown? PM to talk with CMs tomorrow

I also believe because of financial stress most developers are going through, tT.



Will you defer projects slated for Q1FY21?

We will only decide launching a project basis how and when this lockdown opens. So it does not look like we will launch any project in Q1FY21.



How are you using digital channels to push and complete sales?



We were amongst the first real estate to go digital for marketing our projects. Customers continue to enquire and are waiting for the lockdown to open because real estate is a touch and feel product and most people would want to see what they are buying before they pay. Transactions will happen online, but physical visits to the show apartment will continue to happen for a long time to come. These are early days, but the response so far has been tremendous and this is here to stay.



How far will the entire issue prolong the recovery in residential real estate?



It all depends on how long Covid-19 will last. And like I said earlier, in the long run, with a strong balance sheet, good governance and a good brand will have a positive impact because it will be the survival of the fittest.





ALSO READ: Covid-19: Taxmen suggest 40% tax on super-rich, higher levy on foreign cos

Do you think the recent RBI measures will help ease liquidity challenges for developers?



I strongly feel that state governments, the central government and the RBI need to come together and listen to people like Deepak Parekh and Uday Kotak and come up with a comprehensive solution. Government needs to create an environment that is compelling for buyers to buy. This will bring in the much-needed liquidity that the markets are looking for.



What do you expect from the government for the real estate sector?



We want the government to create the right sentiments for people to buy their home. Government should facilitate the buyer by waiving off stamp duty for the next six months. Allow interest paid on home loans to be deducted as expenses from their income. RBI should also auction a fund to the tune of 50,000 crores to housing finance and banks only for giving home loans to flat buyers. This home loan should be available to flat purchasers to buy under construction flats at an interest rate, which should be less than 6 per cent per annum.