ITC standing out in a cluttered FMCG market with focus on quality

A product would not get approval for launch if it were not top class quality. The idea was incepted by former and late chairman Y C Deveshwar and has stayed with the ITC management throughout its diversification journey.

The approval that Deveshwar was referring to was internal, what’s often taken longer than the clinical trials for some of the products from ITC’s non-cigarettes fast moving consumer goods (FMCG) portfolio. Fabelle, the premium chocolate range, is a classic example. It was in the making for more than a decade and had unsuccessfully done the rounds of the ...