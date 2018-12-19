J&J loses motion to overturn $4.7 billion talc-ovarian cancer verdict

-
ALSO READ
J&J faulty hip implant case: Govt asks all states to form committees
Centre to ask Johnson & Johnson to pay up in hip implants case
J&J says talc powder in India safe, drug regulators visited plants
J&J to pay $550 million after lawsuit links cancer to its baby powder
Johnson & Johnson's intraday plunge over 'asbestos report' wipes out $45 bn
-
Healthcare conglomerate Johnson & Johnson has lost its motion to reverse a verdict that awarded $4.7 billion to women who blamed ovarian cancer on asbestos in the company's Baby Powder and other talc products, a Missouri court ruled on Wednesday.
Shares of the company reversed course to slip 0.6 per cent to $129.38 in afternoon trading.
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU