IDFC First's downside limited, but analysts divided on bank's future
Business Standard

J&J loses motion to overturn $4.7 billion talc-ovarian cancer verdict

The motion was aimed at getting a verdict that awarded $4.7 bn to women who blamed ovarian cancer on asbestos in the company's Baby Powder and other talc products reversed

Reuters 

Johnson & Johnson
The Johnson and Johnson logo is seen at an office building in Singapore | Photo: Reuters

Healthcare conglomerate Johnson & Johnson has lost its motion to reverse a verdict that awarded $4.7 billion to women who blamed ovarian cancer on asbestos in the company's Baby Powder and other talc products, a Missouri court ruled on Wednesday.  
 

Shares of the company reversed course to slip 0.6 per cent to $129.38 in afternoon trading.  
First Published: Wed, December 19 2018. 23:37 IST

