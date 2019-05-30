J&J to pay Rs 25 lakh each to 67 victims of faulty ASR hip implants

Pharmaceuticals major Johnson and Johnson (J&J) on Thursday told the Delhi High Court that it was ready to pay Rs 25 lakh each to 67 victims of its faulty Articular Surface Replacement (ASR) These are the patients who have undergone revision surgeries and have been identified by the company from a list of 289 patients, identified by the (CDSCO).

Of the 289 faulty hip implant victims identified, about 93 patients had undergone revision surgeries, the central government told the high court. The company, however, said that it could reach only 67 patients and would pay Rs 25 lakh each to the other 26 as well after verifying their claims and if those patients approached

During the hearing on Thursday, also said that if the hip implant victims, who had also moved other forums such as the (NCDRC), were to be awarded compensation which was higher than Rs 25 lakh, the company would pay only the balance higher than Rs 25 lakh and not the entire amount again.

The plea was accepted by the high court with a rider that in such cases if the compensation awarded by such tribunals or forums was less than Rs 25 lakh, the patients would not be forced to refund the amount. While accepting to pay Rs 25 lakh each, the company also said that this payment should not be considered as an admission of liability and set a precedent. The case will be next heard on August 8.

A single-judge bench of Justice Vibhu Bakhru was hearing a plea moved by against a press release issued by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare in which it had asked the company to pay compensation to all patients who were victims of the faulty ASR The compensation had to be paid based on two committee reports which had determined the amount of compensation, as well as, other criteria based on which the said compensation was to be paid.

In its plea, the company had said it was willing to pay Rs 25 lakh as compensation to those affected, but could not agree to the arbitrary amounts being imposed by the government.

Other than the order, J&J has also challenged the Agrawal Committee report and a release issued by the Union health and family welfare ministry asking it to pay compensation to the victims. The compensation was based on the report submitted by two committees, under the chairmanship of Arun Kumar Agarwal and R K Arya, respectively.

While the Agarwal Committee report had examined the issues related to faulty implants and the reasons behind it, the Aryan panel had come out with the quantum of punishment, which varied from Rs 10 lakh to Rs 1 crore.

The had on March 11 asked J&J to pay Rs 74 lakh to a Mumbai-based victim within 30 days of the order. Of the total 4,700 hip implant surgeries conducted in India using J&J subsidiary DePuy’s ASR hip replacement system, only 882 patients (accounting for 1,056 implants) could be traced through the ASR helpline. DePuy set up a helpline and initiated the reimbursement process for ASR patients in India.