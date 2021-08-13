Jagran Prakashan Q1 loss at Rs 7.05 cr; revenue up 41.4% at Rs 270.32 cr

-
ALSO READ
Jagran Prakashan board approves share buyback worth up to Rs 118 crore
Tax department raids multiple premises of media group Dainik Bhaskar
US-based media body condemns tax raids on Dainik Bhaskar, Bharat Samachar
I-T Dept denies making editorial decisions during search at Dainik Bhaskar
ECI issues notices to Assam newspapers over BJP advertisement
-
Jagran Prakashan Ltd, the publisher of Hindi daily Dainik Jagran, on Friday reported narrowing of its consolidated net loss to Rs 7.05 crore for the first quarter ended on June 30, 2021.
The company had posted a net loss of Rs 44.31 crore during the April-June quarter a year ago, Jagran Prakashan Ltd (JPL) said in a BSE filing.
Its revenue from operations was up 41.47 per cent at Rs 270.32 crore during the quarter under review, as against Rs 191.08 crore in the corresponding period a year ago.
JPL's total expenses stood at Rs 301.94 crore, up 13.79 per cent in Q1/FY 2021-22 as compared to Rs 265.34 crore of the corresponding quarter.
"The outbreak of COVID-19 pandemic has created economic disruption throughout the world including India. Consequently, the advertisement revenues and profitability for the quarter ended June 30, 2021 have been adversely impacted. The second wave across India has raised concerns over economic growth and business conditions, the company said.
While the restrictions are currently more localised and for a shorter duration as compared to the previous year.
Commenting on the performance of the company, JPL Chairman and Managing Director Mahendra Mohan Gupta said, "Results are satisfactory keeping in view the continued weekend lockdown and other similar restrictions. However, the growth numbers do not excite as the base was low."
During the April-June quarter, Jagran Prakashan's revenue from "printing, publishing and digital" was Rs 235.21 crore, up 34.98 per cent, as against Rs 174.26 crore of the corresponding period last fiscal.
FM Radio business revenue was up 42.55 per cent at Rs 20.47 crore as against Rs 14.36 crore of Q1/FY 2020-21.
Over the outlook, Gupta said: "With the increase in vaccination and hope that the country will have a sufficient number of vaccinated people by the time the feared the third wave strikes us, macro-economy and hence media and entertainment industry should do better in the remaining year than the previous year."
Shares of Jagran Prakashan Ltd on Friday settled at Rs 64.35 apiece on the BSE, down 1.98 per cent over the previous close.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU