Jaguar Land Rover says will cut 46% greenhouse gas emissions by 2030

Jaguar Land Rover (JLR) on Thursday said it has committed to cut 46 per cent greenhouse gas emissions across its operations by 2030.
In addition, the Tata Motors-owned automaker will reduce average vehicle emissions across its value chains by 54 per cent, including a 60 per cent reduction throughout the use phase of its vehicles.
The goals, which are approved by the Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi), confirm the company's pathway to a 1.5-degree celsius emissions reduction in line with the Paris Agreement.
By the end of the decade, JLR will reduce its direct greenhouse gas emissions across vehicle manufacturing and operations by 46 per cent in absolute value compared to a 2019 baseline.
To support the initiative, the automaker has introduced the new role of Sustainability Director, appointing Rossella Cardone on the post to drive its transformation and support Francois Dossa, Executive Director, Strategy and Sustainability.
"Sustainability sits at the core of our Reimagine strategy, with the aim to achieve net carbon zero by 2039, as the creator of the world's most desirable modern luxury vehicles. As we move from climate ambition into action, we are now embedding sustainability into the Jaguar Land Rover DNA to minimise our carbon footprint across our value chain," Cardone stated.
Science-based targets tell how much and quickly the company needs to reduce its greenhouse gas emissions as well as keep stakeholders informed about the progress, she added.
Jaguar Land Rover announced its commitment to the SBTi as part of its support for COP26, the climate change summit held in November 2021.
The UK-based automaker sold 4,39 588 vehicles in 127 countries 2020-21 fiscal.
As part of its Reimagine strategy, the company is looking at electrification of the Land Rover and Jaguar brands with clear, distinct personalities.
All Jaguar and Land Rover nameplates will be available in pure electric form by the end of the decade, marking the start of the company's journey to become a net-zero carbon business across its supply chain, products and operations by 2039.
