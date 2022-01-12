Jaguar Land Rover commences bookings of new Range Rover in India

(JLR) on Wednesday said it has commenced bookings for the all-new in the country.

The new Range Rover, with prices starting from Rs 2.31 crore (ex-showroom India), is now available for bookings.

"The sits at the pinnacle of luxury SUVs in India and the new fifth generation ups the desirability quotient significantly higher," India President and Managing Director Rohit Suri said in a statement.

The model comes with three powertrain options -- 3 litre diesel, 3 litre petrol and new 4.4 litre petrol.

The six-cylinder petrol and diesel engines feature the latest 48 V mild hybrid (MHEV) technology which harvests energy usually lost under deceleration and braking to boost fuel efficiency.

The system's belt-integrated starter motor ensures responsive and refined operation of the stop-start system and provides extra assistance to the engine when accelerating, the automaker said.

