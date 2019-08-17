Jet Airways creditors' claims balloon to Rs 30,558 cr as revival hopes fade

Claims submitted by creditors against Jet Airways have shot up from Rs 24,000 crore a month ago to Rs 30,558 crore now, making hopes of any revival of the defunct airline dimmer. This comes after Etihad Airways, which holds 24 per cent in Jet, said on Monday that it did not submit an expression of interest (EoI) for the airline due to unresolved issues pertaining to its liabilities.

Jet, so far, has received two EoIs, one from Panama-based Avantulo Group and the other from Russian fund Treasury RA Creator. Anil Agarwal’s Volcan Investments had submitted an EoI last Saturday, but ...