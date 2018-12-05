Jet Airways offers up to 30% discount in year end sale: Know the details

JUST IN
Aneesh Phadnis  |  Mumbai 

Jet Airways is offering up to 30 per cent discount on domestic and international travel as a part of it's year end global sale. Bookings under the offer will be valid from December 5-11.

The airline is also offering customer bonus miles, zero cancellation fee and opportunity to lock in fare for up to 72 hours for bookings made on its website and app.

"We are confident that with attractive offers of up to 30 per cent this global sale will prove to be popular with our guests and will allow them to experience exciting destinations across our network," said Raj Sivakumar, senior vice president (worldwide sales), Jet Airways.
First Published: Wed, December 05 2018. 13:12 IST

