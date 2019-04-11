JUST IN
Jet grounds 10 planes for non-payment of lease rentals, count reaches to 79

Struggling to stay afloat, the full service carrier has already cancelled many flights on various routes

Press Trust of India  |  Mumbai 

Jet Airways

In deepening crisis, Jet Airways Thursday said 10 more aircraft have been grounded due to non-payment of lease rentals, taking the total number of such planes to 79.

Struggling to stay afloat, the full service carrier has already cancelled many flights on various routes.

In a filing to the BSE, the airline said an additional 10 aircraft have been grounded due to "non-payment of amounts outstanding to lessors under their respective lease agreements".

Jet Airways, which is looking to raise funds, said it is making all efforts to minimise disruption to its network.

"The company also continues to provide required and periodic updates to the Directorate General of Civil Aviation in this regard," it added
First Published: Thu, April 11 2019. 20:33 IST

