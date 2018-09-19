Jewellery exporters start campaign, look to contain fallout of recent scams

How does an industry that is largely an assortment of small and medium sized exporters fight its worst reputational crisis ever? The country’s Gems and Jewellery Exports Promotion Council (GJEPC) may well have a few answers for those looking for advice, but only in a few years from now, when the impact of its recently launched branding efforts is fully evident.

In its first ever campaign within the country, the council talks about the contribution that gems and jewellery exporters make towards the economy and the employment the sector generates. GJEPC says that it is keen to ...