CBSE Term 1 date sheet to be released today: Know about 10th, 12th exams

The Central Board of Secondary Education examination for CBSE class 10 and CBSE class 12 will be held offline in November-December. The board will release the date sheet for CBSE Term 1 today. From this year, the board has bifurcated the academic session. Instead of one annual exam for secondary and senior secondary in February-March, the CBSE will conduct two term-end exams.
New exam pattern for CBSE 10th and 12th exam 2021
Union Human Resource Development Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank earlier said that CBSE has introduced changes in the examination pattern for class 10 and 12 to discourage rote learning and to develop critical thinking and reasoning abilities of students.
Among the measures introduced to effect this change are - reduction in the number of questions, more internal choices, increase in the number of objective type questions and reduction in subjective questions and introduction of internal assessment in all subjects.
Term I exams will be objective-type and the duration of the tests will be 90 minutes. The exams will commence from 11.30 am due to the winter season. The second-term examination would be conducted in March-April, 2022 and whether it will be objective or subjective-type will depend on the Covid situation in the country.
CBSE Examination Controller Sanyam Bhardwaj had said that once the term-I exam will be over, the results in the form of the marks scored will be declared. No student will be placed in the pass, compartment and essential repeat categories after the first term. However, the final results will be declared after the first and the second-term examinations.
“Practical exams or internal assessment will be completed in schools before the first-term exams are over. The marks allotted will be 50% of the total marks and mentioned in the syllabus. The schools will be informed separately about the full scheme so that they can make the necessary preparations,” he added.
“The CBSE has to conduct the examinations for a total of 189 subjects. If the tests are conducted for all the subjects, the entire duration of the examinations would be about 40-45 days. Therefore, to avoid learning loss of students, the CBSE has decided that the subjects offered by it will be divided into two parts – major subjects and minor subjects,” Bhardwaj said.
“As the major subjects are offered by almost all the affiliated schools, the exams for these subjects will be conducted by fixing a date-sheet, as done earlier. Regarding the minor subjects, the CBSE will make groups of schools offering these subjects and thus, more than one paper would be conducted by the board in the schools on a day,” as per CBSE.
