Jio adds 15 MHz spectrum in Karnataka to enhance subscriber experience

-
ALSO READ
Check IPL 2021 auction time, live streaming and telecast details here
Date to Venue: All you need to know about IPL players' auction 2021
IPL 2021 auction: Here's full list of 292 players up for grabs on Feb 18
IPL 2021 auction: RCB, CSK could bid for Maxwell; all eyes on Moeen, Malan
Indian cricket borard contemplating allowing fans for IPL 2021: Ganguly
-
Jio has implemented additional
15 MHz spectrum across Karnataka to enhance subscriber experience, Reliance Jio Infocomm Ltd (RJIL) said on Friday.
The total bandwidth available for usage in 850 MHz would be doubled and 2300 MHz enhanced by 25 per cent in the State, where it claims a subscriber base of 2.1 crore.
Owing to the increasing demand for more 4G towers, Jio Karnataka is expanding its 4G network by 28 per cent in 2021, an RJIL statement said.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU