Jio adds 15 MHz spectrum in Karnataka to enhance subscriber experience

Jio has implemented additional



15 MHz spectrum across Karnataka to enhance subscriber experience, Infocomm Ltd (RJIL) said on Friday.

The total bandwidth available for usage in 850 MHz would be doubled and 2300 MHz enhanced by 25 per cent in the State, where it claims a subscriber base of 2.1 crore.

Owing to the increasing demand for more 4G towers, Jio Karnataka is expanding its 4G network by 28 per cent in 2021, an RJIL statement said.

