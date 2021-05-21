Flipkart kirana partners post 30% rise in monthly delivery incomes in 2020

shared data that its kirana partners across the country registered an increase of nearly 30 per cent in average monthly delivery incomes in 2020. The Walmart-owned e-commerce firm said this is a testament to its commitment to the partnership with India’s oldest form of retail to augment their incomes. It also aims to create newer avenues for them through digital means. The insights have been collated for the calendar 2020 between January-December.

As part of Flipkart’s kirana programme, mom-and-pop stores, including general stores, tailor shops, and more, partner with to deliver millions of shipments at customers’ doorstep and create new revenue channels for themselves.

“The Group is committed to the development of Kiranas across the country through innovative partnerships to augment their incomes and equip them digitally,” said Rajneesh Kumar, senior vice-president and chief corporate affairs office at Flipkart. “We (Flipkart), as a homegrown organisation, have been engaging with them in various ways to re-position and re-invent them as convenience stores from an e-commerce perspective.”

According to insights by Flipkart, the average monthly delivery incomes for kirana partners in the South grew the most, followed by East, West and North. Among the top cities, kirana partners from Hyderabad saw the highest growth followed by kiranas from Ahmedabad, Mumbai, Bengaluru and Pune. The kirana delivery program continues to benefit scores of kirana partners, helping sustain them financially during the lockdown period.

“Doorstep deliveries to customers have been one of the most successful kirana programs,” said Kumar. “It gives me immense pleasure to witness the growth and prosperity it is creating for our kirana partners.”

Flipkart deploys a host of business processes and technologies to ensure wide availability of shipments for deliveries for the kirana partners to supplement their incomes. It also provides them with comprehensive training, including teaching the finer nuances of delivery, the functioning of the app and customer service.

Launched in 2019, the program aligns with Flipkart’s aim of expanding its reach among consumers, especially in Tier-2 and Tier-3 cities, while providing kiranas with an additional source of revenue. This additional source of income has helped kirana partners provide for their families, save up for children’s education, repay loans and meet other personal needs.

In addition to this, Flipkart also serves close to a million kiranas across nine states in the country through Flipkart Wholesale’s Best Price cash-and-carry business. Under this business, kiranas have access to a wide range of quality merchandise at competitive prices, door-step delivery of products and convenient payment solutions. Through the year, Best Price has worked closely with its supplier partners on transportation and logistics and has significantly ramped up e-commerce and delivery capabilities, ensuring members can order and receive products conveniently amidst the pandemic.