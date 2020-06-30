JUST IN
You are here: Home » Companies » News

Covid-19 crisis: Bharat Biotech's vaccine gets nod for human trials
Business Standard

Jio adds 6.25 mn users, Vodafone Idea loses 3.5 mn in February: Trai

Subscribers of Bharti Airtel and Bharat Sanchar Nigam Ltd (BSNL) rose by 922,946 and 439,318, respectively.

Topics
Vodafone Idea | Reliance Jio | Bharti Airtel

BS Reporter 

telecom, telcos
In January, the subscriber additions in the country were to the tune of 5 million.

The Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (Trai) on Monday said 4.15 million mobile subscribers were added in February.

Reliance Jio added a whopping 6.25 million users and Vodafone Idea lost 3.5 million users during the same month. Subscribers of Bharti Airtel and Bharat Sanchar Nigam Ltd (BSNL) rose by 922,946 and 439,318, respectively.

In January, the subscriber additions in the country were to the tune of 5 million. The current wireless market share of the telecom sector stands with Jio (32.9 per cent), Airtel (28.35 per cent) and Vodafone Idea (28.05 per cent).

chart
First Published: Tue, June 30 2020. 03:58 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU