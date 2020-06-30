Jio adds 6.25 mn users, Vodafone Idea loses 3.5 mn in February: Trai

-
ALSO READ
Vodafone Idea, Bharti Airtel losses were gains for Jio and BSNL in December
What are AGR dues and how it threatens Vodafone-Idea's very existence
Vodafone Idea on the edge after SC's AGR verdict; Jio may gain most
AGR verdict: Voda-Idea to struggle; but duopoly may not be ideal solution
SC's AGR observations a setback for Voda Idea; others may survive
-
The Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (Trai) on Monday said 4.15 million mobile subscribers were added in February.
Reliance Jio added a whopping 6.25 million users and Vodafone Idea lost 3.5 million users during the same month. Subscribers of Bharti Airtel and Bharat Sanchar Nigam Ltd (BSNL) rose by 922,946 and 439,318, respectively.
In January, the subscriber additions in the country were to the tune of 5 million. The current wireless market share of the telecom sector stands with Jio (32.9 per cent), Airtel (28.35 per cent) and Vodafone Idea (28.05 per cent).
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU