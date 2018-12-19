Jio continues to lead in 4G speed download chart; Idea in upload: Trai

continues to lead in speed download chart published by telecom regulator for November, despite witnessing a slight dip in its network performance at average speed of 20.3 per second (Mbps).

The Mukesh Ambani-led firm was fastest operator with its average peak in October at 22.3

Performance of Bharti Airtel's network slightly improved in November to 9.7 from 9.5 in October, according to the data published by the (Trai) on

Though and Cellular have merged their businesses and now operate as Idea, published their network performance separately.

4G on network too improved marginally to 6.8 mbps in November from 6.6 mbps in October, while that of dipped to 6.2 mbps from 6.4 mbps.

Idea, however, continued to top the chart in terms of 4G with a speed of 5.6 Mbps during the month despite decline in performance. The company had registered average of 5.9 mbps in October.

The plays an important role when a user watches any video, browse the Internet, access emails; and a good is required when a user wants to share data like images, videos and any other files through email or

Vodafone regained second spot in November with improvement in 4G upload speed at 4.9 mbps, while slipped to third with decline in upload speed to 4.5 mbps.

Airtel network registered slight improvement in average upload speed at 4 mbps in November.

Both and have continued to maintain their leadership in their respective segments since last several months.

The average speed is computed by based on data it collects with help of its MySpeed application on a real-time basis.