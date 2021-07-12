Jio tops subscriber race in April, Vodafone Idea user base erodes

-
Reliance Jio topped the subscription chart for April as it added over 47.56 lakh users during the month.
With this addition, Jio's subscriber base has increased to over 42.76 crore users, showed data released by the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI).
Bharti Airtel added over 5.17 lakh users during the month under review, taking its subscriber base to over 35.29 crore.
Vodafone Idea, on the other hand, eroded its subscriber base by over 18.10 lakh users to more than 28.19 crore.
State-run BSNL also witnessed a decline its user base by nearly 13.05 lakh to 11.72 crore.
"Total wireless subscribers increased from 1,180.96 million at the end of March-21 to 1,183.11 million at the end of April-21, thereby registering a monthly growth rate of 0.18 per cent," said the TRAI statement.
Wireless subscription in urban areas increased from 64.52 crore at the end of March 2021 to 64.5.6 crore at the end of April 2021 and wireless subscription in rural areas also increased from 53.57 crore to 53.74 crore during the same period. Monthly growth rates of urban and rural wireless subscription were 0.06 per cent and 0.32 per cent, respectively.
Most of the service areas showed growth in their wireless subscribers during the month of April 2021.
"Out of the total wireless subscribers (1,183.11 million), 997.37 million wireless subscribers were active on the date of peak VLR in the month of April-21. The proportion of active wireless subscribers was approximately 84.30 per cent of the total wireless subscriber base," said the TRAI statement.
