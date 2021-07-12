NRAI approaches CCI against 'anti-competitive practices' by Zomato, Swiggy

-
ALSO READ
Zomato IPO: Investors looking for clear path to profitability, say analysts
Top restaurant body moves CCI for redress on issues with Zomato, Swiggy
Swiggy's revenue jumps 115% to Rs 2,776 cr, losses up 61% to Rs 3,768 cr
Swiggy revamps 'Super' premium subscription service
Info Edge to sell stake worth Rs 750 crore in proposed Zomato IPO
-
Alleging "anti-competitive practices" by Zomato and Swiggy, restaurant industry body NRAI on Monday said it has approached fair trade regulator CCI for a detailed probe against the food ordering platforms.
Keeping the interest of restaurants in mind and how they have been affected by the "inherently anti-competitive practices" of Zomato and Swiggy, the National Restaurant Association of India (NRAI) on July 1 filed information with the Competition Commission of India (CCI), it said in a statement.
Issues such as bundling of services, data masking and exorbitant commissions charged, deep discounting, violation of platform neutrality and lack of transparency have been flagged in the submission, it added.
"We have been in constant dialogue with the food service aggregators over last 15-18 months to resolve critical issues impacting the sector.
"However, despite all our efforts, we have unfortunately not been able to resolve them with the aggregators. The needle hasn't moved much on these issues," NRAI President Anurag Katriar said.
NRAI has therefore approached the CCI now to look into the matter and investigate them thoroughly, he added.
"We are committed to the cause of our partners, and we will put our best efforts with the CCI to ensure that the practices of these marketplace platforms are aligned to the benefit of the entire F&B industry," Katriar said.
E-mails sent to Zomato and Swiggy seeking comments on the matter did not elicit any immediate response.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU