Reliance Retail's JioMart begins a month-long festival season sale

As Amazon, Flipkart, and began their respective festival season on Friday, Reliance Retail's e-tail arm also rolled out its month-long fiesta, the company said in a statement.

JioMart's festival season sale began on Friday and will run till October 23. The company would host two during this time- Tyohaar Ready Sale and the Bestival Sale.

Customers can save up to 80 per cent on electronics, kitchen appliances, fashion, beauty, consumer durables, and groceries.

The e-marketplace will also provide its customers with an additional offer on State Bank of India debit cards. Customers can get an extra 10 per cent cashback on a minimum order value of Rs 1,000.

JioMart, which made its debut in 2020, has also onboarded traditional artisans and weavers for the first time this festival season to transform their lives and strengthen their livelihoods, the company said.

"As one of the largest multichannel homegrown e-marketplaces, we aim to transform the digital retail ecosystem by empowering local stores, kiranas, SMB, MSMEs, local artisans, and burgeoning women entrepreneurs," said Sandeep Varaganti, CEO, .

"We are confident that during the upcoming festival season, we will be able to strengthen our relationship with sellers and customers through JioMart," he added.

The retail company aims to expand its reach to the country's heartlands and ensure timely delivery, with the help of its extensive physical stores, including Reliance Smart, Trends, Reliance Digital, etc., alongside third-party seller partners.

According to a recent LocalCircles study, one in three households is expected to spend over Rs 10,000 this festival season, with footfall in stores rising 20 per cent. The spending this year is likely to exceed $32 billion.

LocalCircles report said the Centre for Monitoring Indian Economy had reported that the consumer sentiments decreased in August after rising in July.