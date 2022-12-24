JUST IN
Jitendra Agrawal new CEO of Surya Roshni's lighting, consumer durables biz

Jitendra joins Surya from Luminous Power Technology Pvt Ltd, where he was senior vice president and responsible for the company's home electrical business

Topics
Surya Roshni | Electricals | Consumer Durables

BS Web Team  |  New Delhi 

Surya Roshni has appointed Jitendra Agrawal as the CEO of the lighting and consumer durables business. He will be responsible for driving profitable growth in all areas of the lighting business and building of categories within the consumer durable space, the company said in a statement.

Jitendra joins Surya from Luminous Power Technology Pvt Ltd, (a 100% Subsidiary of Schneider Electric), where he was senior vice president and responsible for the company's home electrical business. Prior to that, he spent 19 years with Philips India Limited, where, in his last role, he was a senior director at Philips Lighting.

"Jitendra is the right leader for leading our lighting and consumer durable business," said Raju Bista, managing director of Surya Roshni. Jitendra’s extensive and diverse experience in both consumer and professional categories should help strengthen Surya’s position in the lighting market and grow new categories within the consumer durable space.

"I am very excited to be joining the Surya Roshni team," said Jitendra Agarwal. "I believe Surya, a trusted brand, which has invested significantly in distribution and manufacturing excellence is well positioned to capture profitable growth in its existing and large Businesses and grow faster in the newer categories.”

Jitendra brings with him a rich experience of 27 years in the field of business and people management, business strategy, multi-sales channels, product marketing, marketing communication, new business, R&D, quality, and sourcing. He is an electrical and electronics engineer from Mangalore University.

First Published: Sat, December 24 2022. 13:49 IST

