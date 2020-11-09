JK Cement's Q2 net profit jumps almost 3-fold to Rs 221.55 crore

-
JK Cement Ltd on Monday reported almost three-fold jump in consolidated net profit at Rs 221.55 crore for the second quarter ended September 2020.
The company had posted a net profit of Rs 79.50 crore in July-September period a year ago, JK Cement said in a regulatory filing.
Its revenue from operations rose 24.04 per cent to Rs 1,634.39 crore during the quarter under review from Rs 1,317.63 crore in the year-ago period.
Total expenses rose 11.53 per cent to Rs 1,338.93 crore from Rs 1,200.41 crore in the year-ago quarter.
"With gradual resumption of overall economic activities, operations of the Group have started moving towards normalcy," JK Cement said, adding that the situation is still evolving.
Shares of JK Cement on Monday settled 1.62 per cent higher at Rs 1,906.20 on the BSE.
