JK Paper consolidated net profit soars to Rs 151 crore in Dec quarter

-
ALSO READ
Margin pressure may hit paper cos in near-term despite price hike: Analysts
CBSE exam paper under fire for gender stereotyping, experts to intervene
JK Paper Q2 net profit jumps over three-fold to Rs 118 crore
TS EAMCET result 2021 declared at eamcet.tsche.ac.in: Steps to check result
ESDS Software files draft papers with Sebi; aims to raise Rs 1,300 crore
-
JK Paper on Tuesday reported over two- fold increase in consolidated net profit at Rs 151.05 crore for the third quarter ended December 2021 helped by growth in volume.
The company had logged a net profit of Rs 64.59 crore in October-December period a year ago, JK Paper said in a regulatory filing.
Total income was higher at Rs 1,056.41 crore during the period under review as against Rs 770.45 crore in the year-ago period, the company said.
"Growth in volume and higher realisation have contributed to better performance in the quarter as compared to corresponding quarter, despite sharp increase in major input costs," JK Organisation group company said in a post earning statement.
Total expenses of JK Paper, maker of branded copier paper, coated paper and packaging boards, were at Rs 846.42 crore as against Rs 667.45 crore.
Meanwhile, in a separate filing, JK Paper said its board has approved the proposal to issue redeemable Non-Convertible Debentures of up to Rs 100 crore in one or more tranches for refinancing its existing borrowings and general corporate purposes.
Shares of JK Paper Ltd on Tuesday settled at Rs 235.15 apiece on BSE, down 1.51 per cent from its previous close.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU